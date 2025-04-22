Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 55.2% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

PFO opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

