HashiCorp (HCP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP):

4/19/2025 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2025 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.