ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect ProPetro to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $344.36 million for the quarter.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

