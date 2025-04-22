Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance
FYBR stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $39.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FYBR
Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Petroleum: Unpacking Its Onshore Oil & Gas Strength
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Snap-on: Buy This Must-Own Dividend Stock While It’s Down
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.