Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.07.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

