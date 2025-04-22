Clarivate (CLVT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $574.03 million for the quarter.

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

