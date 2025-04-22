Flowserve (FLS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

