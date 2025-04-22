USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a 2.9% increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 178.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

USAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

