Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

