Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Announces Earnings Results

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.22 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ebiquity had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.
Ebiquity Stock Performance
EBQ opened at GBX 24.40 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.98. Ebiquity has a 52-week low of GBX 17.03 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.93 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26.
Ebiquity Company Profile
We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ebiquity
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Occidental Petroleum: Unpacking Its Onshore Oil & Gas Strength
- Stock Average Calculator
- Snap-on: Buy This Must-Own Dividend Stock While It’s Down
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.