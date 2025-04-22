Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Announces Earnings Results

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.22 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ebiquity had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.

Ebiquity Stock Performance

EBQ opened at GBX 24.40 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.98. Ebiquity has a 52-week low of GBX 17.03 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.93 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

