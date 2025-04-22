Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,197 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

