Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $116,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in American Water Works by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

