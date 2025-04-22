Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 207.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.23.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at $470,329.20. This trade represents a 74.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,271 shares of company stock worth $8,706,576. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

