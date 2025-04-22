Stifel Financial Corp Has $109.34 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $109,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 108,933 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.6 %

JBHT stock opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.