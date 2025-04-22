Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,722 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in PG&E by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

