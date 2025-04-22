Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 135113854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $729.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Plug Power by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

