Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 2958153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

