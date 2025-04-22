Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 12929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.2 %
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
