iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 2878763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

