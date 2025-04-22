Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 150721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Allianz
Allianz Stock Performance
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
