Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 949358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.349 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

