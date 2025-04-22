George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$259.76 and last traded at C$257.80, with a volume of 71412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$257.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WN shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$254.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$236.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$228.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,875.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,780 and have sold 77,461 shares valued at $17,949,441. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

