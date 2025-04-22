Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.30 and last traded at C$26.20, with a volume of 18710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.53.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.68.
About Sprott Physical Gold Trust
Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.
