Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,068 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

