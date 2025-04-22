26,535 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,554,000 after acquiring an additional 278,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

