J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 26,166 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2,005.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,166 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Target were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.37.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

