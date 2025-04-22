J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 2,693 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

