J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 444,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 223,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

