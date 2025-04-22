Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $15.79 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 72,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $2,723,698.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,041,752.81. This represents a 11.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

