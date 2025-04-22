Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Public Storage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.08.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $287.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

