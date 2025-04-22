Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $322.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $288.95 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.20.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

