TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 35,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

