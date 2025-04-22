Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $46,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $614,982,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $363,031,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.79.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

