Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

NYSE WELL opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.76 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

