Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,692,000 after buying an additional 989,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 835,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $96,698,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after acquiring an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 591.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,861 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $101,951,000 after purchasing an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,890. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.