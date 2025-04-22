Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 8,200 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of IDEX worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 93,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in shares of IDEX by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 25,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.