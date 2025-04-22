Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Lowered by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

