Ossiam Sells 1,795 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ossiam cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $165.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.97 and its 200-day moving average is $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

