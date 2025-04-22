Transce3nd LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $46.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

