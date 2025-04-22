Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,425,519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after buying an additional 1,991,364 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,600.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,084,000 after buying an additional 1,343,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,156,000 after acquiring an additional 921,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.84 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0251 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

