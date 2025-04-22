MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Trading Down 1.9 %

GRMN stock opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $139.65 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.55 and its 200-day moving average is $205.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,353.20. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,180.32. This trade represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

