Transce3nd LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

