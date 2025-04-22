Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $15.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

