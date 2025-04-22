Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Certara worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Certara by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Certara by 198.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 175,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Certara Stock Performance
NASDAQ CERT opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
