Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 2,463 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after buying an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,751. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 210.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

