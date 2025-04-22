Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.29% of Okta worth $39,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,150.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after acquiring an additional 382,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -264.17, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.03.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $436,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,555.57. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. The trade was a 34.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,896 shares of company stock valued at $70,632,631 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

