Natixis Sells 95,082 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,082 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.9 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.63. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

