Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Kenvue worth $45,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

