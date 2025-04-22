Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 75,048 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $67,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.21.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

