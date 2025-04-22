Ossiam Acquires 1,342 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3,727.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,018,000 after acquiring an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $571.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.68 and its 200 day moving average is $731.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.79.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

