350,000 Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTAN. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $496,599,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,896,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $57,349,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $49,396,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTAN. Loop Capital lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of TTAN opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $123.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

